Son passes away on 11th day death ritual of father in Keonjhar

Anandapur: In an unfortunate incident, a man passed away on the 11th day death ritual of his father in Sadha village under Soso police in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The deceased, Abhimanyu Nayak, is the eldest son of the Sarwagat Narayan Nayak, who died just 11 days ago.

According to reports, Abhimanyu fell ill while performing the 11yh day death rituals of his father. Though, his family members rushed him to the nearest hospital for treatment, he could not be saved. The doctor declared him brought dead at the hospital.

The deceased has only one sister. Abhimanyu was reportedly suffering from thalassemia for a long time.

Narayan’s untimely death has cast a pearl of gloom over the village and his family members are grieving.