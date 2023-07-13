Son missing since 8 days, parents protest in front of police station in Bhubaneswar

A boy has been missing from his house in Bhubaneswar for the past eight days, said reliable reports on Thursday.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
son missing odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a boy has been missing in Bhubaneswar for the past eight days, said reliable reports on Thursday.

The father and mother are desperately looking for their son who has been missing. In protest the couple has staged a protest in front of Maitri Vihar police station.

Must Read

Anubhav-Barsha marital discord: Orissa HC issues directive…

AIIMS Bhubaneswar exec director cautions against rising…

Plus-2 Girl Student Found Dead with Throat Slit in Balangir

They are begging for justice to bring back their missing son.

It is further worth mentioning that, a message had come from an unknown number saying that their son will be sent back if they pay a ransom of three lakh rupees.

Detailed reports are awaited in this matter.

You might also like
State

Yet another car of Golden Baba worth Rs. 1cr seized by ED!

State

Bhubaneswar woman alleges mother-in-law spending nights with different men!

State

Odisha vigilance catches ASI in Bhubaneswar while taking bribe of Rs.15,000/-

State

Bahanaga train tragedy: 3 arrested railway officials undergo health checkup

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans