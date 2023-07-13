Son missing since 8 days, parents protest in front of police station in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a boy has been missing in Bhubaneswar for the past eight days, said reliable reports on Thursday.

The father and mother are desperately looking for their son who has been missing. In protest the couple has staged a protest in front of Maitri Vihar police station.

They are begging for justice to bring back their missing son.

It is further worth mentioning that, a message had come from an unknown number saying that their son will be sent back if they pay a ransom of three lakh rupees.

Detailed reports are awaited in this matter.