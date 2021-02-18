Balasore: A son has mercilessly killed his mother. The son has allegedly stabbed his mother to death while being intoxicated. The incident took place in Khaira village of Miripur under Khira block in Balasore district.

Raghunath Shial’s youngest son, Jagbandhu Sial, returned home late last night after drinking alcohol. When he returned home, he had an argument with his mother for some reason.

Outraged, he attacked his mother, father and sister. Her father and sister fled the house in fear, but the mother was killed in the attack.

Khaira police arrived at the scene and are investigating into the matter.