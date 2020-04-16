Khunta: A youth allegedly hacked his own mother to death in Balasore district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Satakhania village under Khunta police limits of the district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kapura Soren.

As per reports, one Faga Soren of Satakhania village returned home late in the night on Tuesday in an inebriated state. For reasons unknown, a verbal spat started between the mother and son. It turned worst when the youth thrashed his mother repeatedly with a wooden shaft for which the women died.

After getting information Khunta Police reached the spot and seized the dead body. Police arrested the accused son and further investigation is going on.

While the accused was really in an inebriated state or not will be clear after the investigation.