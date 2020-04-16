Son kills mother in Mayurbhanj Khuta

Youth kills his mother in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

By KalingaTV Bureau
2

Khunta: A youth allegedly hacked his own mother to death in Balasore district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Satakhania village under Khunta police limits of the district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kapura Soren.

Related News

Woman ends life following minor daughter’s suicide in…

COVID-19: After Ganjam, Bhadrak to penalise people for…

Steps taken by Odisha Govt for prevention of COVID 19

76 Covid-19 rumour mongering cases registered in Odisha

As per reports, one Faga Soren of Satakhania village returned home late in the night on Tuesday in an inebriated state. For reasons unknown, a verbal spat started between the mother and son. It turned worst when the youth thrashed his mother repeatedly with a wooden shaft for which the women died.

After getting information Khunta Police reached the spot and seized the dead body. Police arrested the accused son and further investigation is going on.

While the accused was really in an inebriated state or not will be clear after the investigation.

You might also like
State

Woman ends life following minor daughter’s suicide in Odisha’s Balasore

State

COVID-19: After Ganjam, Bhadrak to penalise people for spitting in public

State

Steps taken by Odisha Govt for prevention of COVID 19

State

76 Covid-19 rumour mongering cases registered in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.