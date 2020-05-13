Jajpur Town: A son has allegedly killed his mother due to a property related fight in Odisha. This unfortunate event has taken place in Rangaranga village under Panikoili police station of Jajpur district.

According to sources the mother identified as Labanga Sahoo used to have regular fights with her son Subhas on property related matters. Yesterday there was a property related fight yet again in which, the mother was involved.

Things turned ugly when the mother and son started arguing. The son Subhas in a sudden fit of rage, took a heavy digging rod (sabala) and struck a blow on his mother’s head. The mother fell down unconscious and critical.

The neighbours rushed to the scene and took Labanga to the Jajpur District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) where she was declared brought dead.

The daughter of Labanga identified as Basanti has filed a complaint with the local police. They have initiated a probe in this matter.