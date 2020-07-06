Mohana: In a shocking incident, a son allegedly killed his father over a family feud in Pejapani village under Mohana police limits of Gajapati district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Durman Sabar.

As per reports, Durman’s son Keshab attacked him mercilessly with an axe due to some unknown reason yesterday evening. Durman died on the spot following the attack.

After killing his father, Keshab went to the Chandragiri police out-post and surrendered himself.

On the other hand, a team from Mohana Police station rushed to the spot following an intimation about the crime, and sent the body of the deceased to the hospital for autopsy.

The police are further investigating the case to find out the actual reason behind the murder.