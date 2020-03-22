Son Kills Father and Commits Suicide over Family Feud in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a youth attacked his father with an iron rod eventually killing him in OTM Colony of Chaudwar in Cuttack district. The youth then committed suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Kalucharan Behera and his son Muni Behera.

The reason behind the violent crime is suspected to be a family feud.

According to sources, Kalucharan after being hit by Muni with a rod died on the spot.

However, Muni while trying to take his life had injured himself badly.

Passerby spotted him and rushed him to the SCB medical college and hospital, Cuttack where he died later.