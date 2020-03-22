Pic Credits: ocdn.eu

Son Kills Father and Commits Suicide over Family Feud in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack:  In a shocking incident, a youth attacked his father with an iron rod eventually killing him in OTM Colony of Chaudwar in Cuttack district. The youth then committed suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Kalucharan Behera and his son Muni Behera.

The reason behind the violent crime is suspected to be a family feud.

Related News

Rains and Hailstorms Experienced in Odisha, More Bad Weather…

Complete Lock down in Odisha, for Prevention of Coronavirus…

2 Dead, 2 Critical As Bikes Collide Head-On With Each Other…

Dr Achyuta Samanta urges people to support ‘Janata…

According to sources, Kalucharan after being hit by Muni with a rod died on the spot.

However, Muni while trying to take his life had injured himself badly.

Passerby spotted him and rushed him to the SCB medical college and hospital, Cuttack where he died later.

You might also like
State

Rains and Hailstorms Experienced in Odisha, More Bad Weather Predicted

State

Complete Lock down in Odisha, for Prevention of Coronavirus Spread

State

2 Dead, 2 Critical As Bikes Collide Head-On With Each Other In Odisha’s Ganjam

State

Dr Achyuta Samanta urges people to support ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.