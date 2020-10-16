Marshaghai: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed in a family dispute at SanaAdhanga village under Patkura police limits in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

As per sources, there was exchange of words between Kaminikanta Mishra and his two sons Umakanta and Lokanath last night over family issues.

The argument turned violent when they attacked each other with sharp weapons. During this altercation all of them sustained critical injuries.

The three of them were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Patkura for treatment.

Later, the elder son Umakanta and his father’s health condition deteriorated and were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) of Kendrapada.

However, Umakanta died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Kaminikanta has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

After the case was filed, the Patkura police have detained Lokanath for interrogation and have started probe into the incident.