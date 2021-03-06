Boudh: In a tragic incident, one person was killed while four others sustained critical injuries after the car in which they travelling hit a stationary truck parked near Karadakotha on NH-57 under Purunakatak police limits in Boudh district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Meher of Tarabha area in Sonepur.

Sources said, the mishap occurred when Arun along with four others were returning back to his village after performing last rites of his father in Puri.

Arun succumbed on the spot while four others sustained critical injuries.

On being informed, Harbhanga fire personnels reached the spot and rescued the injured and immediately admitted them to Purunakatak Community Health Centre (CHC). After their health condition deteriorated they were shifted to Boudh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for further treatment.

Later, the Purunakatak police reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.