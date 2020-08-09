son beats parents in odisha

Son beats parents, drives them out of home on a rainy night in Odisha village

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: In a inhuman and shocking incident, a son thrashed his father and mother, then forced them to leave house on a rainy night at Basudevpur village under Mahanga Tehsil in Cuttack district of Odisha.

Sources said that, the elderly couple Mohammad Jae Ruddhin and wife Gandhi Bibi were beaten and tortured by their son and his wife on a daily basis.

On Friday, the couple reached their limit, when they were beaten severely and thrown out of home when it was raining heavily outside.

Finding no other option, the couple requested the local police officials to rescue them from their son’s torture. Prior to this, the couple took shelter at the nearest hospital for the night.

The hospital authorities felt pity for them, provided them medication and allowed them to stay on the hospital premises for the night.

The incident has shocked the locals and become a topic of discussion among them as children are supposed to take care of their elderly parents but this incident shows absence of humanity in them.

You might also like
Nation

Covid-19 Pandemic: A Dampener In Independence Day Celebrations This Year

Offbeat

This facility of RBI can help you for repayment if there is no money to give EMI from…

State

4 Critical As 2 Trucks Collide Head-On In Odisha’s Jajpur

State

Cops Test Positive For Covid-19 In These Districts Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.