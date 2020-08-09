Son beats parents, drives them out of home on a rainy night in Odisha village

Cuttack: In a inhuman and shocking incident, a son thrashed his father and mother, then forced them to leave house on a rainy night at Basudevpur village under Mahanga Tehsil in Cuttack district of Odisha.

Sources said that, the elderly couple Mohammad Jae Ruddhin and wife Gandhi Bibi were beaten and tortured by their son and his wife on a daily basis.

On Friday, the couple reached their limit, when they were beaten severely and thrown out of home when it was raining heavily outside.

Finding no other option, the couple requested the local police officials to rescue them from their son’s torture. Prior to this, the couple took shelter at the nearest hospital for the night.

The hospital authorities felt pity for them, provided them medication and allowed them to stay on the hospital premises for the night.

The incident has shocked the locals and become a topic of discussion among them as children are supposed to take care of their elderly parents but this incident shows absence of humanity in them.