Son arrested for brutally hacking mother to death in Jajpur town

Jajpur Town: In a horrifying incident, a son allegedly hacked his mother to death with mortar in Kuansarpur under Jajpur town police limit of Odisha. The deceased has been identified as Nirupama Sahu.

The accused, Shubham Sahu, the son of the deceased, has been apprehended by the authorities following the gruesome act.

According to sources, the mother-son had a heated argument. In the fit of rage Shubham brutally hacked his mother Nirupama to death.

On receiving information about the incident, Jajpur town police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. The cops also arrested Shubham Sahu and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.