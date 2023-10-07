Somalika objects to MLA Bijay Shankar Das’ marriage registration application

Cuttack: In the latest development in the controversial marital matter relating to Tritol MLA Bijay Shankar Das, fresh controversy has arisen.

The ex-girlfriend of the Tritol MLA Somalika Das has said that the marriage application is completely illegal and unjustified.

It is worth mentioning that, the Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar is in the limelight yet again. The Tirtol MLA has applied to the court for marriage while the controversy with his ex-girlfriend still continues. Bijay Shankar Das has applied to the sub-registrar Court of Cuttack to marry another young woman.

He is rumored to have proposed marriage to the young woman with whom he was rumored to have an affair presently.

However, there is no clarification from the Sub-Registrar of Cuttack. His former girlfriend Somalika Das has raised this controversy many times in the media about Bijay Shankar’s relationship with this young woman.

The political discussion on Bijay Shankar Das marriage was also going on about their controversial relationship. The case reached from the police station to the court. Somalika’s allegations had created an awkward situation for Bijay Shankar.

Bijay Shankar is still to get a clean chit from the earlier complaint, filed against him by Somalika in the court of law.

In such a situation, Bijay Shankar has applied to get married with another young woman with whom he is in a relationship presently. And it remains to be seen whether the marriage registration will create further difficulties for MLA Bijay Shankar.