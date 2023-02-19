Somalika alleged girlfriend of MLA Bijay Shankar Das meets LoP

Bhubaneswar: Somalika Das the alleged girlfriend of MLA Bijay Shankar Das has met the LoP Jayanarayan Mishra on Sunday, said reports.

She said that has urged the LoP Jayanarayan Mishra to raise the issue in Odisha the Assembly as no action is being taken against the MLA despite all evidences.

Jagatsinghpur police today reportedly recorded the statement of Somalika Das, the alleged girlfriend of Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das.

Somalika’s statement was recorded for over five hours in the presence of a woman Additional IIC, SDPO, ASP and IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station. Police recorded the video while the victim’s statement.

It is to be noted here that Somalika had alleged that the MLA Bijay Shankar Das harassed her by outraging her modesty and raping her on the pretext of marriage. She also alleged that the legislator even forced her to undergo abortion twice.

Jagatsinghpur police had earlier registered a fresh case following the intervention of the Orissa High Court. Police registered the case against the Tirtol MLA under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A day later, a video purportedly showing the legislator with another woman went viral on social media on Saturday.