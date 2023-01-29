State

Soldier’s dead body reaches his village in Odisha

The soldier who lost his life has been identified as Saudagar Biswal of Jagmohan village in Dharakote of Ganjam district in Odisha. 

By Shraddha Suman 0
Ganjam: A deceased soldier’s body arrived at his village today. The soldier who lost his life has been identified as Saudagar Biswal of Jagmohan village in Dharakote of Ganjam district in Odisha.

According to reports, Biswal had been working in the Railway security force as a constable since 2013.

He had been returning back home from where he had been posted on January 27, when he suffered from a heart attack.

This sudden attack caused him to lose his life.

His body has arrived in his village and handed over to his family for last rites.

