Solar Eclipse today, to be visible in Odisha for 20 minutes

Bhubaneswar: A solar eclipse is going to be visible today. This will be the last solar eclipse of this year. The eclipse will be visible in Odisha only for a total of 20 minutes.

Scientists have advised people to not look at the phenomenon directly with naked eyes.

The solar eclipse will start at 04:56:52 PM. It will be over at 06:26:52 PM. According to the tradition, eating and doing rituals for gods is to be stopped from 04:57 AM.

Similarly, the lunar eclipse will fall on “Kartik Purnima”, that is November 8. People have been advised to finish the rituals of the day before 4:29 Am.