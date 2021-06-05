Solar eclipse to occur on Savitri Vrat day on June 10, Know when to worship

This year co-incidentally the Savitri Vrat is falling on the day when a solar eclipse will occur. According to Hindu calendar, the festival will be celebrated on Jyestha Amavasya on June 10, 2021. As restrictions have been prescribed to be observed during solar eclipse, let us know when to worship for Savitri Vrat on June 10.

Savitri Vrat is akin to Karba Chouth. Married women observe this vrat for the long life of their husband. However, since restrictions are there regarding execution of the rituals during solar eclipse, here is what to do.

Solar eclipse schedule:

The eclipse will commence at 1.42 pm and continue till 6.41 pm.

As per holy texts, people need to fast before 12 hours of eclipse. Hence, no festivals or worship are done during this period. However, this rule is valid only for complete solar eclipse. However, since this eclipse of Jan 10 will be partly visible, the rule will not be applicable. And hence married women can worship at any time they prefer.

Savitri Vrat schedule:

Festival to be observed on: June 10, 2021

Amabasya (No moon) to commence: June 9 at 1.57 pm

Amabasya (No moon) to end: June 10 at 4.20 pm