tractor accident

Soil-laden tractor overturns in Cuttack, driver killed

By KalingaTV Bureau

Banki: At least one person was killed after a soil-laden truck overturned on Kadhamal School road in Banki area under Cuttack district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Parida of Balasingh village under Bodagarh police limits.

As per the report, Manoj who earns his livelihood by driving was en-route to deliver a soil consignment in Baideswar area this morning when the mishap took place. He lost control over the wheels of the tractor causing the same to skid off the road and overturn.

Manoj, who was killed under the spot by remaining stuck inside the mangled tractor was sent for autopsy by Baideswar Police of late.

Police have started a probe into the incident.

