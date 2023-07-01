Software firm employee arrested in OTP sharing scam in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A software company employee was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police today for his alleged involvement in an OTP selling and sharing scam. The arrestee has been identified as Abhijeet Sanjay Jambure.

Police arrested Abhijeet from Pune on June 29 and brought him to Bhubaneswar on a three-day transit remand after producing him before a local court in Pune. He will be produced before a Bhubaneswar court today.

Earlier a NBW (Non Bailable warrant) was issued against him by the court in Bhubaneswar. He is a resident of Satara district of Maharashtra. He is a Post Graduate in Statistics from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University, Ananda, Gujarat. Currently he was working in WIPRO (a Software company) in Pune.

He was in regular touch with two Pakistani Intelligence/ Pakistani Army Intelligence Officials since long. In 2018, he met One Danish @ Syed Danish Ali Naqvi of Khanki, Faislabad, Pakistan through Facebook messenger, who identified himself as Freelancer at “Chegg” (“Chegg is an American education technology company). Abhijeet had shared his user id and Password of “Chegg” to Danish. Danish was working (solving problem/ questions etc.) in Chegg on Abhijeet’s identity but the earning was credited in the Abhijeet’s account in India. However to return this “favour”, Abhijeet had to do some “work” for Danish.

Danish introduced him to his friend namely Khurram @ Abdul Hamid of Karachi, Pakistan. Khurram is believed to be a senior Pakistan Army intelligence officer having big base/ network of agents in India. And as per instruction of Khurram, he used to transfer money to various PIOs working in India. Abhijeet also talked with at least 7 Pakistan citizens and 10 Nigerian Citizens (T) WhatsApp.

Further investigation is on.