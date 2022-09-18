Sodasa Upachar puja of Goddess Cuttack Chandi commences

Cuttack: The ‘sodasa upachar’ puja rituals of Goddess Cuttack Chandi have commenced from yesterday at the famous Cuttack Chandi shrine in the silver city of Odisha. After the ritual of ‘Sahasra Kumbhabhishek’, the ‘ghata sthapana’ ritual has also been performed.

Today Goddess Cuttack Chandi will adorn the Gold attire. Devotees will get the opportunity of have darshan of the Goddess while she will be wearing the Suna Besha.

During the coming 16 days of worship, Maa Cuttack Chandi will wear different attires. As per reports, the Sodasa Upachar puja will continue for coming sixteen days while devotees will get darshan of the Goddess as She will be attired with different Beshas.

Goddess Cuttack Chandi will be adorned with these famous attires in the coming 16 days: Suna besha, Bhubaneswari besha, Ugratara besha, Raja Rajeshwari besha, Tripura Bhairabi besha, Matangi besha, Jaya Durga besha, Narayani besha, Harachandi besha, Sodashi besha, Bana Durga besha, Gayatri besha, Bagalamukhi besha, Mahakali besha, Mahalaxmi besha, Maha Saraswati besha and Mahisamardini besha.

To witness the special worship of Goddess Cuttack Chandi, more numbers of devotees have started to visit Her temple in Cuttack. The worship is going on amid execution of all the prescribed rituals.

Devotees are seen paying obeisance to the Mother Goddess with lighting lamps amid fragrance of incense sticks and offerings while getting blessed by the Goddess.