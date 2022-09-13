Socking! Yet Another Student Commits Suicide In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A student of a private college in Bhubaneswar has allegedly committed suicide in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha. The incident has been reported from Gothapatna area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The student who committed suicide has been identified as Surya Prakash Palai. He was a Plus II first year student in a private college in Bhubaneswar. he allegedly committed suicide in the ate hours of night on Monday.

The parents of the deceased boy have filled a murder case in the Info Valley Police Station. The parents have alleged that, the dead body of the boy was taken away to AIIMS Bhubaneswar before the police arrived. The college authorities had broken open the door and taken away the body hence attempting to destroy evidence.

The police has started investigation into the matter. The scientific team will soon visit the college and collect required evidence.

The number of suicides seem to have risen alarmingly in the temple city of Odisha that is Bhubaneswar. As many as two more suicides have been reported from Bhubaneswar today. The two separate incidents have been reported from Laxmisagar and Bhimatangi area of Bhubaneswar.

The girl student, in this case, has been identified as Rachana Nayak. She was a BA Pass student. She was a resident of Chintamaniswar area under Bhimatangi police station of Bhubaneswar. Allegedly her parents scolded her and she was forced to take this step. Further details in this case is however awaited.

The police has reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem to Capital Hospital.

It is to be noted that yet another boy student has committed suicide in Bhubaneswar. The incident has been reported from Bhimatangi area under Airfield Police Station. The student has been identified as Ashok Kumar Pradhan.

It is noteworthy that on September 4 evening the nursing student was found hanging in her hostel room in Bhubaneswar. The case had been reported from Jamukoli area under Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar.

The first year nursing student was found hanging at her hostel room. No exact reason for her death had been ascertained. The deceased student has been identified as Kuni Kanhar from Bolangir.

On being informed, police rushed to the hostel and recovered the body. Post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of her parents. According to reports, the parents have arrived in Bhubaneswar and have demanded for a probe into the matter.

The number of suicides seem to have risen alarmingly in the capital city of Odisha. This is the fourth reported suicide in a matter of two weeks.

Yet another woman has allegedly committed suicide in Bhubaneswar on Thursday said report The incident has been reported from Kharvelanagar area of Bhubaneswar. The deceased had been identified as Sasmita Barik. She was 23-years-old.

Her dead body has been recovered by the police and sent for post-mortem to Capital Hospital. The police has started searching for evidence at the spot of crime. It is noteworthy that, this is the second such incident in a day in Bhubaneswar.

Another hanging body of a woman was recovered from house in Bhagabat Sandhan Canal Road under G G P Rasulgarh area today. According to reports, the woman was spotted hanging from a rope inside her house by neighbours.

The deceased woman has been identified as Pragyan Parimita Kar. She is 33 years old. The woman had allegedly gone for a feast to her neighbour’s house yesterday (Wednesday). The Macheswar police has reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

According to sources, her husband had an affair hence she could not tolerate the fact and committed suicide.