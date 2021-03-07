Social Activist Aditya Dash Death Case: Wife Bidyashree Lashes Out In Fresh Viral Video, Watch

Bhubaneswar: After a brief null, Social Activist Aditya Dash’s wife Bidyashree has released a video on Facebook in which she is seen lashing at some people including an RPF official.

Bidyashree also alleged that the Government Railway Police is not carrying out a proper investigation into the mysterious death of Aditya.

In the 35.22-minute video, Bidyashree is also seen targeting her in-laws and Aditya’s aide Bikash. She also claimed that she has been falsely blamed for the death of her husband.

It is to be noted here that the police are yet to solve the mysterious death of the Social Activist who was found dead near the Lingaraj Railway Station on July 7 last year, just a month after his marriage with Bidyashree. It is yet to be known whether he was murdered or committed suicide.

The matter is subjudice before this Court.

Watch the video here: