So far there is no symptom for third wave of Covid-19 in Odisha: DMET Director CBK Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: Odisha, so far, has not seen any symptoms for third wave of Covid-19, said Directorate of Medical Education and Training Director CBK Mohanty. Currently, the number of Covid infections remain between 1600-2000.

Although the infections are still higher in some districts now but there is no reason to panic it is much less than before, said DMET Director.

The decision for unlocking the Covid lockdown will be taken after considering different aspects of the current situation in the state such as the rate of infection, number of Covid positive patients and people complying with Covid appropriate behaviour, added CBK Mohanty.

Similarly, the Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said that the infections in the state has dropped. However, the next three months is crucial. Everybody will have to be careful and adhere to Covid protocols including usage of masks and maintaining social distance.

“The audit report of Covid death toll in the state is yet to be completed. The overall Covid death report will be announced after it gets finished,” added Public Health Director.