Snatching Cases Solved in Rayagada; 2 Arrested,Rs 1 Lakh Recovered

Rayagada: In a major catch, the Rayagada police have arrested two persons and recovered one lakh rupees in snatching case in the district today.

The accused arrested persons have been identified as Aul Rabi and Aul Paramesh residents of Dhukuni Erragola camp in Ganjam district.

As per reports, the accused had come to the Rayagada town in the month of February, September and October, and committed theft and snatched cash of Rs 1,20,000 from different places, informs a senior police officer.

During the investigation , they have confessed the crime and a cash of Rs one lakh has been recovered from their possession and later was handed back to the owner who lost their money, added police officer.