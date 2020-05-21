File Photo Of The Holy Trinity On Snana Purnima

‘Snana Purnima’ Of Lord Jagannath To Be Held With Minimum Servitors: SJTA Chief Administrator

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: ‘Snana Purnima’ Of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to be held with minimum servitors informed the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Krishan Kumar.

The ‘Chhatisa Nijoga’ will provide the list of servitors by the May 25. They have been asked to provide us a list of minimum servitors required for carrying out the Snana Jatra ritual of the deities said Krishan Kumar.

It is to be noted that, the Snana Purnima ritual marks the beginning of the world famous Rath Yatra of the trinity.

You might also like
State

4 Migrants Critical As Bus Overturns Near Odisha’s Balasore

State

50 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

State

Bhubaneswar Airport To Become Touch-Free, New SOP Issued For Air Travelers

State

Rath Construction Work Restarts In Puri, Post Cyclone Amphan Break

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.