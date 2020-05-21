‘Snana Purnima’ Of Lord Jagannath To Be Held With Minimum Servitors: SJTA Chief Administrator

Puri: ‘Snana Purnima’ Of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to be held with minimum servitors informed the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Krishan Kumar.

The ‘Chhatisa Nijoga’ will provide the list of servitors by the May 25. They have been asked to provide us a list of minimum servitors required for carrying out the Snana Jatra ritual of the deities said Krishan Kumar.

It is to be noted that, the Snana Purnima ritual marks the beginning of the world famous Rath Yatra of the trinity.