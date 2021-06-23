Snana Purnima in Puri Srimandira tomorrow: Check schedule; Gajapati not to do ‘Chhera Pahanra’

Puri: The famous annual bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath and His siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be held on June 24 in the Srimandira premises here in Odisha. However, in the wake of Corona pandemic devotees will not be allowed to participate.

Also, the titular King of Puri Gajapati Dibya Singh Deo reportedly will not perform the famous ritual of ‘Chhera Panhara’ in the Snana Mandapa, where the holy ritual will be held. Since the Gajapati is not going to perform Chhera Panhara in the wake of Covid pandemic, his representative the Mudirasta will execute the famous ritual in his place.

It is to be noted that last year also the Mudirasta had performed Chhera Panhara during Snana Purnima as the Gajapati could not be available for the service.

On the occasion of Dev Snana Purnima tomorrow the trinity of Srimandira will be taken to the Snana Mandapa in a ceremonial procession (pahandi). The Lord will be attired with the attire of elephant (Gaja besha) following the bathing ritual.

As per reports, all preparations have been made for the Snana Jatra. The sevayats have been issued with the pass. Only the servitors who have RTPCR negative report and have been issued the pass, will participate in Snana Yatra.

Schedule

At 1 am of June 24 Mangalarpana will be held which will be followed by the pahandi. The three huge idols will be taken to the Snana Mandapa in Dhadi Pahandi from the Ratnabedi. Pahandi will be followed by Mangala Alati, Mailama and other rituals and the pious bathing will take place towards morning.

The three idols will be given a ceremonial bath with 108 pots of scented water collected from the Golden well (Suna Kua) in the temple premises.

The famous elephant attire (Gaja besha) will be held between 11 am to 12 noon.

The Kotha Sunasias have completed the Charamala work at the Ratnabedi. Today the Senapata lagi of the lords has been done.