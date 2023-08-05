Snakes trapped in fishing net in Odisha’s Puri dist, watch

Puri: In a shocking incident, more than five snakes, including cobras recently get trapped in a fishing net that had been set to catch fish. The incident took place in the Balabhadrapur village under Kanasa Block in Puri district of Odisha on Saturday.

As per reports, Dilip Behera had set a box net in the River to catch fish. Later, when he went to collect the fish and lifted the net, to his astonishment, he saw that there were snakes inside the net along with the fishes. He also get shocked to observe that while more than five snakes of different species were trapped inside the net, two of them were deadly and poisonous cobras.

Seeing this, everyone threw the net in fear and ran to the shore. They immediately informed the snake helpline.

After getting the information Snake Helpline member Sushanta Kumar Behera reached the spot, brought the net out of the river and rescued the snakes.

In these days flood like situation is there in many areas of the State. Flood related incidents have started to happen. A few places have also been barred from communication. And hence people, mostly those who are living by the River side, are in panic.

After water level increased in different Rivers which are flowing in the State, many areas have been affected. Puri district is also one of these affected district.

Bunches of snakes have been witnessed now in the flood water. Such a scene has been witnessed in the Kanasa block area of Puri district. While price of vegetables have soared, many people have depended on the Rivers to catch fish.

This scene of snakes flowing in flood water is now going viral. Herewith we advise people to remain careful in this rainy season to avoid any awkward situation.

