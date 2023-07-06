Snake rescuer dies at 55 in Cuttack, locals condole death

Cuttack: A famous snake rescuer in Cuttack city of Odisha has met with and untimely death said reliable reports on Thursday.

The famous snake rescuer of Cuttack has been identified as Bibhu Dutta Jena. He was 55 years old, said reliable reports.

The reason of his death is said to be a brain stroke. It is worth mentioning that it was his passion to rescue poisonous snakes and to free them in jungles.

He was very famous as a snake catcher in the whole city of Cuttack. There was a huge crowd at his residence in Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) area Cuttack.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.