Snake rescuer dies at 55 in Cuttack, locals condole death

A famous snake rescuer in Cuttack city of Odisha has met with and untimely death said reliable reports on Thursday.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
snake rescuer dies cuttack

Cuttack: A famous snake rescuer in Cuttack city of Odisha has met with and untimely death said reliable reports on Thursday.

The famous snake rescuer of Cuttack has been identified as Bibhu Dutta Jena. He was 55 years old, said reliable reports.

Must Read

Railway Minister Sanctions over Rs 1 crore for development…

WATCH: Makeshift huts on Udaypur beach used for sex trade…

8-feet long python rescued while swallowing goat in Angul

The reason of his death is said to be a brain stroke. It is worth mentioning that it was his passion to rescue poisonous snakes and to free them in jungles.

He was very famous as a snake catcher in the whole city of Cuttack. There was a huge crowd at his residence in Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) area Cuttack.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

You might also like
State

IT raids on Twin City Infracon office in Cuttack

State

45 fire safety posts approved by Odisha CM

State

Bee attack in Primary School leaves six injured in Cuttack district

State

Odisha vigilance raid on SI of Sukinda

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans