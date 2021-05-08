Snakebite Leaves Two Minor Siblings Dead In Odisha

Kendrapara: A pall of gloom descended on Govindpur village under Aul police limits of Odisha’s Kendrapara district following the unfortunate death of two minor siblings in alleged snakebite last night.

An 11-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister reportedly died after being allegedly bitten by venomous snake at Govindpur village.

The deceased identified as Abhisekh and Bhumika, children of Arun Kumar Das of the village.

Sources said that Abhisekh and Bhumika were bitten by the poisonous snake while they were fast asleep with their mother. Hearing their cry, other family members woke up and saw the snake.

Soon, they rushed Abhisekh and Bhumika to the local hospital for treatment. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack. Unfortunately, both of them were declared dead by the doctors.

A team of Aul police is said to have started an investigation into the matter.