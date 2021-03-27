Bhubaneswar: Forest Department officials on Saturday busted a snake venom racket in Sahid Nagar area of the Capital city in Odisha and have taken three persons into custody.

The trio were residents of Bolangir, but their identity has not been ascertained yet.

Sources said, the trio were trying to strike a deal for the deadly venom which for which they had struck a deal of Rs 10 lakh. The venom was kept in safe containers and they were about to handle to some others persons.The forest officials reached the spot and seized venom worth 13 crores from them and took them into custody.