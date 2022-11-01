Snake venom case Bhubaneswar: Crime Branch begins probe

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch has begun a probe into the seizure of snake venom from Bhubaneswar last year in March.

It is noteworthy that, the snake venom seized from Bhubaneswar was worth as much as Rs. 1 crore.

According to reports, the Crime Branch officials reached the Bhubaneswar city DFO office to gather more information.

Further it is worth mentioning that, an international link is suspected in the racket. As many as six persons were arrested last year, but the mastermind is still at large.

Back in March 2021 the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court in Bhubaneswar on had rejected the bail petition of all six accused persons who were arrested for their involvement in the seizure of snake venom case and had sent them to the Jharpada Jail.

Reportedly, the team of Forest Department officials and Police busted the snake venom racket in Sahid Nagar area on March 27, 2021 in the Capital city and arrested the accused persons while investigating the matter.

The accused persons, including a woman, were arrested while they were settling a deal for the deadly venom for Rs 10 lakh. However, the international market price of the poison, which was kept in two bottles, is said to be around Rs 1 crore.

Search operation to arrest the prime accused is still underway.