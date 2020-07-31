Snake Rescued From Scooter Of Woman In Odisha’s Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Banki: A snake was rescued from inside the scooter cabinet of a woman near the famous Charchika temple in Banki block of Cuttack district in Odisha.

The woman spotted the snake while she was just about to start her vehicle. She called the Snake helpline members to rescue the serpent. Later the helpline members reached the spot and rescued it.

They then released the snake in the banks of River Mahanadi. The snake helpline members have requested everyone to be careful as the rainy season is a time when snakes mate. This leads to increased spotting of snakes in monsoons.

