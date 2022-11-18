Snake bite deaths leading in Odisha, Committee formed

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has constituted a committee to keep a check on the snake bite deaths.

During the natural calamities, more snake bite cases are being reported. In order to reduce the deaths, the committee under the chairmanship of the Executive Director, OSDMA has formed 7-member group which includes Director of AIIMS, director of public health services, representatives of SCB Medical College, Scientist of Zoological Survey of India, Representative of World Bank, Head of Snake helpline number and Chief General Manager, OSDMA.

This programme is being organised as 30 percent people are losing their lives due to heart attack as they get traumatised by snake bite and Odisha carries a huge burden of snake bite deaths.

The Health director Niranjan Mishra informed that this progamme is being organised to make people aware and to give training to the health workers and to keep Anti snake venom available.

According to the latest Annual Report on Natural Calamities 2020-2021 published by the revenue and disaster management of Odisha government, over 1000 deaths were attributed to snakebites across 30 districts.