Smruti Ranjan Pradhan appointed Gajapati District Collector

Currently, Smruti Ranjan Pradhan is working as the Director of Fisheries Cuttack and has the additional charges of OPDC MD Bhubaneswar.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Smruti Ranjan Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday appointed 2012-batch IAS officer Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, informed the General Administration & Public Grievance Department in a notification.

Currently, Smruti Ranjan Pradhan is working as the Director of Fisheries Cuttack and has the additional charges of OPDC MD Bhubaneswar.

Smruti Ranjan will be the Gajapati District Collector until the State government transfers him and gives news appointment.

As per the notification, which showed a minor reshuffle in IAS cadre, IAS officer Lingaraj Panda also has been given new appointment. The 2015-batch officer who is the present Collector & District Magistrate of Gajapati has been appointed as Director of Social Welfare, Women & Child Development Department.

You might also like
State

Odisha enhances Duty Call-Up Allowance of Home Guards as per Supreme Court order

State

Nayagarh: Woman murdered for dowry, husband arrested

State

30 including two from Odisha get National Florence Nightingale Awards for 2022 and…

State

CM Naveen Patnaik approves Rs 2.49 Cr for development of Bahanaga High School

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans