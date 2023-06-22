Smruti Ranjan Pradhan appointed Gajapati District Collector

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday appointed 2012-batch IAS officer Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, informed the General Administration & Public Grievance Department in a notification.

Currently, Smruti Ranjan Pradhan is working as the Director of Fisheries Cuttack and has the additional charges of OPDC MD Bhubaneswar.

Smruti Ranjan will be the Gajapati District Collector until the State government transfers him and gives news appointment.

As per the notification, which showed a minor reshuffle in IAS cadre, IAS officer Lingaraj Panda also has been given new appointment. The 2015-batch officer who is the present Collector & District Magistrate of Gajapati has been appointed as Director of Social Welfare, Women & Child Development Department.