Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) Odisha has signed an MOU with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) for the execution of Smart Queue Management System in all the Regional Transport Office (RTO) across Odisha after which the citizens will no more be required to stand in queue.

A token will be provided to the people for all the service related to vehicles, driving licences, challans etc. Once the token gets issued, the applicant will receive a notification on the registered contact number regarding the applied service.

The applicants in the waiting room can also check the information regarding the service on computer display board.

In the first phase, the project will be implemented in Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar-1, Cuttack, Ganjam and Puri on a trial basis. People under five divisions of the government can get such benefits for which an estimated cost of Rs 2.18 crore will be invested.

With this new system, there will be a reduce in the average waiting time and the service delivery will be improved. The RTOs will be less crowded and people will be able to access services.