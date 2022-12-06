Minor Irrigation Dept executive engineer under vigilance scanner in Odisha

Khordha: The Odisha Vigilance department on Tuesday conducted a raid at minor irrigation department’s executive engineer’s office in Khordha.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar Dash.

The sleuths of Odisha vigilance department conducted a raid at seven places in Khordha and Cuttack districts on the allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.

4 DSPs along with 10 Inspectors, 1 Sub-Insp,5 ASIs & other staff are conducting search on the strength of search warrants issued by Hon’ble Special Judge Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the raid is still underway.

More details awaited.