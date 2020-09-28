slum upgradation program in odisha
By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  All slums in Odisha are slated to be converted to ‘Adarsh Colony’ within the next three years said the Chief Minister of Odisha at the launch of Slum upgradation program today. 

It is to be noted that, these ‘Adarsh Colony’ will have all kinds of amenities which include electricity supply, drinking water, proper roads and  hospitals. 

The CM also said that the developmental activities in around 1000 slums will begin immediately. 

