Slums To Be Converted Into ‘Adarsh Colony’ Says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: All slums in Odisha are slated to be converted to ‘Adarsh Colony’ within the next three years said the Chief Minister of Odisha at the launch of Slum upgradation program today.

It is to be noted that, these ‘Adarsh Colony’ will have all kinds of amenities which include electricity supply, drinking water, proper roads and hospitals.

The CM also said that the developmental activities in around 1000 slums will begin immediately.