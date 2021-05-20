Slum Dwellers Protest Against Country Liquor Godown In Bhubaneswar

By WCE 2
country liquor bhubaneswar
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Unrest was seen in the Sikhar Chandi slum in Bhubaneswar on Thursday afternoon as residents protested against a country liquor godown in the area.

The slum dwellers have forcibly stopped a truck carrying the liquor and have broken and torched a number of liquor bottles.

As the tension rose, the Infocity police reached the spot and placated the irate locals. The police further seized the truck and is investigating further.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha: 5 Arrested For Smuggling Coal In Dhenkanal

State

Jashobanta Mohapatra, Eldest Son Of Raghunath Mohapatra Succumbs To Covid

State

Cyclone Yash Update: Odisha Prepares, Likely To Reach Coast By May 26

State

Ollywood Singer Tapu Mishra Critical, Admitted To Hospital

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.