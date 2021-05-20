Bhubaneswar: Unrest was seen in the Sikhar Chandi slum in Bhubaneswar on Thursday afternoon as residents protested against a country liquor godown in the area.

The slum dwellers have forcibly stopped a truck carrying the liquor and have broken and torched a number of liquor bottles.

As the tension rose, the Infocity police reached the spot and placated the irate locals. The police further seized the truck and is investigating further.