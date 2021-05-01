Slot booking for people in 18-44 age groups begins in Bhubaneswar: Check details

BMC Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: The slot booking for the third phase vaccination has begun in the capital city of Odisha. People in the age group of 18 to 44 can register their names for vaccination through Co-win portal, Umang and Aarogya Setu, intimated BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary on Saturday.

The third phase vaccination will begin from Monday. The timings for vaccination of the two groups vide 18 to 44 and 45 plus will be different.

BMC Commissioner asked to first make online registration followed by slot booking and then only visit the vaccination centre. He asked not to visit the vaccination centre without booking a slot.

The second wave of Corona is reigning havoc in the State. Yet, some people are yet to adhere to the Covid restrictions. And hence some markets of the capital city have been sealed so far. Some people are not getting tested for Covid, and once their health condition would deteriorate, they are calling BMC, said the Commissioner.

He advised to go for test, the moment someone experiences Covid symptoms.

For Covid patients in Bhubaneswar there are 3553 beds while 95 per cent of these beds have oxygen facility. Out of the 531 Covid ICU, 90 per cent have been occupied. Fifty per cent of the 2186 general and 836 HDU beds are still vacant, he said.

More than half of the total numbers of Covid positive cases in Khordha district are from Bhubaneswar. Yesterday 1119 more detected Covid positive, on 29th April the number was 851 and on 28th April it was 1044.

