Bhubaneswar: The process for driving license (DL) and learners license (LL) has begun today. Slot activation for booking opened at 7am today. The online computerized learners licence test shall also start.

DL and LL tests will begin on June 18 and 29, respectively, strict social distancing guidelines will be adhered to. Wearing masks will be compulsory for applicants and employees.

LL slot for booking will be opened at 7 AM on June 22.

The RTOs asked to allow DL skill test and LL test for all working days from Monday to Friday till 5:30 pm further order. In some districts, there will be no DL and LL tests on Saturdays and Sundays due to the weekend shutdown.