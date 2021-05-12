Slot Booking For Covishield Vaccines In Cuttack Open From Today

Cuttack: The Cuttack municipal corporation (CMC) announced on Wednesday that the online slot booking for receiving Covishield vaccines will be available from 6 PM today.

The slot will be available for the next four days for the 18-44 age group.

The vaccination will be carried out at all UPHCs and UCHCs (except M.S Das UPHC), the CMC added.

Registration will be accepted online only and no walk ins, added CMC.

Can register on this: https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/