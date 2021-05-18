Rourkela: The online slot booking for receiving Covid vaccines in Rourkela city shall be open after 11 am on Wednesday. Four more vaccination centres shall be set up for the people above 18 years of age.

According to reports, two vaccination centres shall be opened from May 20 whereas the pther two centres shall be operative from May 24. There shall be a total of 12 vaccination centres, including these four new centres, in the city.

The vaccination for the youth shall begin from May 20 at Municipal College situated in Udit Nagar and at Social Home in Sector-8 of the city.

Similarly, new vaccination centre shall be set up at the Nilakantheswar Temple in Block C of Koel Nagar and the Bhanja Bhavan at Ambagan in Steel Township from May 24.

The vaccination shall be held at these centers from 10 am to 4 pm. Only those who have received the slot by registering in online portal between the age group of 18-44 years shall be inoculated with the jabs. The vaccination schedule for the four new centers has been set by the administration until May 29. It is to be noted that those who have registered and received slots for vaccination at various centers shall be vaccinated accordingly.

The vaccination is underway in the Rourkela city for people aged between 18 to 44 and all above 45 years.