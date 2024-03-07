Slight rainfall to continue in several parts of Odisha till March 10

Bhubaneswar: A high pressure system continues to remain active over the Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of which, moisture containing air continues to enter into the state. Further, due to this, cloudy weather along with slight rainfall is being witnessed in some parts of Odisha.

Any significant change in the daytime and nighttime temperature in the state is unlikely for the next four days. Meanwhile, some places across Odisha are likely to experience slight rainfall till March 10.

Heat in Odisha is likely to intensify from March 11 onwards. The daytime temperature is likely to rise by two to three degree Celsius in the coming days. Currently, the state is witnessing a rise in the nighttime temperature. Similarly, the daytime temperature is also experiencing a rise in most places of Odisha.

On Wednesday, 11 cities of Odisha recorded daytime temperature above 36 degree Celsius.