Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s close associate Guddu Muslim last location at Puri: National Media reports

New-Delhi: According to National Media reports, slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s close associate Guddu Muslim took shelter in Odisha. UP State Task Force (STF) traced Guddu’s last location and found it was Puri.

When asked about the Guddu Muslim’s last location in Puri, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanwar Vishal Singh denied of having any information on the murder accused in the city.

Puri SP told Kalingatv , “We have no information regrading it.” on Guddu Muslim’s location.

Guddu Muslim is one of the 10 people named in the Umesh Pal murder FIR. Six of them have been killed and Guddu Muslim is one of the four people who are on the run.

Guddu Muslim use to hurl bombs to kill people. He has been a close associate with Atiq Ahmed after the gangster released him out of the jail.

In a widely circulated video of the daylight murder of Umesh Pal in February, he was seen throwing crude bombs while riding pillion on a motorcycle and then was named in the FIR.

Guddu was born in Allahabad, as he got associated with the crime world at a very young age. Guddu was arrested in 1997 on the charges of murdering a teacher of Lucknow’s La Martinere School. Later, he was released.

As he was in the most wanted list by the police, Guddu fled from Uttar Pradesh. He escaped to Bihar but was arrested in 2001.

It is believed that Atiq Ahmed got him out of jail and they became close.

According to sources,Guddu use to handle his entire ciminal network and has all information regarding gangster Atiq Ahme’s modus operandi. During Atiq’s interrogation the STF found regarding the bob expert and thereafter his search was intensified.

Guddu Muslim reportedly used to smuggle weapons for Atiq Ahmed and bring them into the country via Punjab.