Skyrocketing vegetable price! After tomato price rise, now chillies sold at Rs 400

Bhubaneswar: The continuous price rise of vegetables has been hitting the common people hard for the last several days. After the skyrocketing tomato price rise, the prices of chillies and ginger have now risen to unbearable new highs.

As per reports, while one kg of tomatoes costs Rs 120-140, the chillies and ginger are now being sold at Rs 400 and Rs 300 per kg respectively at different places of the country including Odisha.

The prices of most of the vegetables have soared to above Rs 60. The pointed gourd (potala) was Rs 60, lady’s finger was Rs 100, ridge gourd (janhi) was Rs 80, eggplant (brinjal) was 60 rupees, spine gourd (kankada) Rs 60, bitter gourd (kalara) was Rs 100, and monkey beans (jhudanga) was Rs. 80.

The vegetable seller claimed that prices of the vegetables have been constantly rising as their requirement has grown while the production has declined due to flood in different parts of the country.

Besides, the other reason of vegetable price rise is that everything now is transported from other states and the vegetables which are being brought to be sold in the markets get rotten in a short duration due to the rain.