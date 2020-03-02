Keonjhar: The skull of a missing child has been found in Keonjhar. In this shocking incident, the skull of a missing child has been found in a slum near the tollgate of Banspal village in Telkoi Tehsil.

The feet of the kid had been found on 29th January.

The child, Rohit Oram was three and a half years old, claims his mother, Sashi Oram.

She says that that after feeding the child on the 25th of December she had gone inside her hut. On coming back she could not find her child.

A missing complaint had been filed in the Joda police station by the grandfather of Rohit.

The relatives of the kid might have kidnapped him says the grandfather.

But, the police is clueless. The Badbil SDO and senior officials have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.

Investigations are on.