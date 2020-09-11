Skill Test For Driving License To Start From Sep 18 In Odisha

Skill Test For Driving License To Start From Sep 18 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Driving License (DL) skill test in Odisha will start from September 18 with 40% capacity, informed by the State Transport Authority (STA).

A notice regarding the same has been shared on its official Twitter handle today.

In view of the then prevailing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, Driving License and Learner’s License services were suspended vide office order No. 4207 dated 25/03/2020.

It is to bring to the notice of all applicants of DL/LL that: