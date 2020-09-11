Skill Test For Driving License To Start From Sep 18 In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Driving License (DL) skill test in Odisha will start from September 18 with 40% capacity, informed by the State Transport Authority (STA).
A notice regarding the same has been shared on its official Twitter handle today.
In view of the then prevailing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, Driving License and Learner’s License services were suspended vide office order No. 4207 dated 25/03/2020.
It is to bring to the notice of all applicants of DL/LL that:
- The LL expiring from 18.03.2020 to 31.12.2020 will remain valid till 31.12.2020
- The slots booked for DL test & LL test have been cancelled w.e.f 18.03.2020
- The fees already paid for the DL/LL test will remain valid
- The DL skill test slot booking will be available w.e.f 11 AM on 14.09.2020
- Thereafter test slots will be opened for booking from 7 AM to 10 PM every day. The applicants have better chance to book their favourite slot at 7 AM every day
- Only existing DL applicants can book slots for DL skill test
- DL renewal with retest will be allowed.
- DL Skill Test will commence w.e.f 18.09.2020
- The applicants must wear masks and follow social distancing rules at the testing centre/office.
- The applicants from containment zone will not be allowed for any test. In case,any such applicants tries to enter the DL test centre or office,the matter will be informed to the local police.
- Applicants are advised to bring their friends and relatives with them to the test centre or office.
- Applicants with symptomatic sign of COVID-19 are not allowed for the test.
- The resumption of LL test will be notified later on.
- The application for new LL and new DL will be notified later on.
- In case of any emergency situation due to COVID pandemic leading to shutdown of the office, the test may be cancelled at any short notice.
- Applicants are not advised to visit RTO office for any enquiry regarding LL & DL