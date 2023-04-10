Skill Conclave to begin from April 20 in Bhubaneswar: Details

Bhubaneswar: The Skill Conclave will commence on April 20, 2023 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to inaugurate the Conclave in the morning on that day. The Conclave will run from three days.

As per reports, there will be 7 sessions in the conclave. Odisha Government is going to organise this conclave to promote ‘Skilled in Odisha’ Brand by which Odisha youths will get an opportunity to be employed in various posts in the country and abroad. The theme is ‘Nutana Biswa Pain Dakhyata Bikash’ (Skill development to match the new world).

As many as two thousand students along with dignitaries, industrialists and intellectuals will participate in this conclave. Various important MoUs will also be signed during the conclave with the Industrial partners.