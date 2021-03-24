Skeleton Seized From Vehicle Parked At Janla Police Outpost: Sketch Pasted At Various Places

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Wednesday pasted the sketch of the deceased woman whose skeleton was recovered from a seized vehicle that was parked at Janla police outpost at various public places.

The police had received the sketch of the deceased on March 19 as informed by Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

Then sketch also said that the identity of the person who recognizes the woman in the sketch shall not be revealed under any circumstances.

While speaking about the sketch, Dash said that a Bengaluru-based private lab was given the charge to prepare the sketch and several experts have prepared it.

It was a very difficult task for recreation of the face through skull mapping, he added