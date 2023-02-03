Skeleton recovered from gunny bag Koraput in Odisha!

Koraput: A male skeleton has been recovered from Khajiyamba under Padua police station of Koraput district of Odisha on Friday.

A male skeleton was found in an abandoned sack. People suspected that the dead body was stuffed in a bag and dumped for 3/4 months as the male skeleton was full body.

When the sack was opened, it was found to contain a male skeleton. He informed the police. A scientific team from Koraput has reached the spot and is investigating.

The skeleton was seized in the presence of Magistrate Nandpur B.D. Sujit Kumar Mishra. The gender of the skeleton is yet to be known.

The remains will be taken to Koraput for further investigation. “It will be known whether it is a man or a woman,” informed Padua activist Savasachi Shatpathi. As such incidents are not new in the border areas.