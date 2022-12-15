SJTA bans smart phones inside Puri Jagannath temple

Puri: In a major decision, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri today imposed ban on smart mobile inside the Jagannath temple.

The SJTA during its meeting decided to ban the servitors, cops and employees of the Vaishnavite shrine from carrying smart mobile phones while entering the 12th century shrine. The restriction will come into effect from January 1, 2023.

The meeting also decided to take stringent action against the flouters, said sources adding that special arrangements will be made to keep the smart phone safely at Singhadwar and Dakshina Dwar.

Earlier, only the devotees and visitors were prohibited from using smart phones inside the Jagannath temple.

Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb chaired the managing committee meeting today. Puri district Collector Samarth Verma, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh and every member of the committee were present in the meeting.

